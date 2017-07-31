hbo

There are no books to work from on Game of Thrones this season — even George R.R. Martin might be surprised with what’s happening on the HBO series — and things could get confusing. To help you out, after every new episode, two resident Thrones experts will answer your five most pressing questions.

1. What is Jon and Tyrion’s history together, exactly?

HBO

Josh: The big season one reunion last week was Arya Stark and Nymeria, who hadn’t seen each other since episode two, “The Kingsroad.” In last night’s episode, “The Queen’s Justice,” it was Jon Snow and Tyrion. The last time the bastard and the dwarf (it’s the name of their two-person comedy team; it’s like they, “they” being Tyrion quoting himself say, all dwarves are bastards in their father’s eyes) had interacted was an episode later, in “Lord Snow,” where Jon Snow, after forming a warm relationship with this most unlikely of future allies, tells Tyrion, “I’m sorry to see you leave, Lannister.” Tyrion responds, “It’s either me or this cold, and it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.” At this rate, expect Ser Hugh of the Vale, who died in episode four while jousting with Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, to make a miraculous return next Sunday.

Anyway, back to Jon and Tyrion. The latter originally traveled with King Robert Baratheon to Winterfell, where he met the former; they quickly bonded over both being outsiders. They also formed a relationship over both heading to the Wall, Jon Snow as a member of the Night’s Watch and Tyrion as someone who wanted to piss off the edge of the world. Which he did. And seasons later, Jon Snow pissed off the people beyond the Wall.

Basically the same thing.

There’s also the time Tyrion saved Jon Snow’s life. In a way, he (and the pig that killed Robert) is the real hero of the story. How long will it take before Tyrion can help find a middle ground for Jon and Daenerys to agree on?

Ryan: To quote Mr. Meeseeks, “Ooh, he’s trying!”

If you’re like me, you spent the majority of Jon’s scenes yelling at the television for him to just swear fealty, get the dragonglass, and go save the world. Words are wind, after all. But simple as that solution is, it’s not something Jon Snow would actually do. So Tyrion had to work around both Jon’s unwillingness to compromise his values and Daenerys’ desire to finally get someone from Westeros to kneel. It wasn’t easy, but by the end of the episode, he managed to steer them towards an obvious alliance AND he secured dragonglass for the North. It may not make up for the strategy mistakes he’s made in the war against sister Cersei, but it’s a start.

J: Protecting the realm from the Lannisters and the “walking dead men” (as Tyrion called them) is fine and all, but it’s secondary to the real issue at hand: is it cool to ship Jon Snow and Daenerys? They’re both attractive, they’re both parent-less, they both hate the Lannisters — in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harington even said, “He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him.” Also, they’re related, but that’s a positive on Game of Thrones. One of the show’s longest-running couples, Cersei and Jamie, are brother and sister, and they clearly have no issues to work out. Targaryens are cool with incest, too.

I’m #TeamJany (Jonerys? Daenerysnow Targaryejon? Probably not that one), because he doesn’t know he’s a Targaryen; she’s incapable of giving birth to a child (at least on the show; it’s different in the books), so there’s no risk of an inbred Joffrey throwing rocks at the dragons; and they don’t even know they’re related. Maybe keep those crazy kids away from Bran, though…