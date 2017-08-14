There are no books to work from on Game of Thrones this season — even George R.R. Martin might be surprised with what’s happening on the HBO series — and things could get confusing. To help you out, after every new episode, two resident Thrones experts will answer your five most pressing questions.
1. Was that the most casual bombshell in Game of Thrones history?
Josh: For the last 26 years, since the first installment in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series was released, Game of Thrones readers (and as of 2011, viewers) have argued about Jon Snow’s lineage. Who are his real parents? Is he a Targaryen? If so, and his mom’s Lyanna Stark and his dad’s Rhaegar Targaryen, did he abduct her, as the story goes, or were they secretly wed, as many fans believe? In last night’s episode, “Eastwatch,” not only did we get further confirmation that Jon has Targaryen blood within him (“The King of the North was my old title — you may now call me the Dragon Whisperer”), but Gilly casually dropped this bombshell: “Maynard says here that he issued an annulment for Prince Rhaegar and re-married him to someone else at the same time in a secret ceremony in Dorne.” Meaning, Lyanna and Rhaegar were married, meaning Jon isn’t a bastard, meaning he’s a Stark-Targaryen, meaning he’s the rightful heir to the Iron Throne over Daenerys and everyone else. (We wrote about why in great detail here.)
If only Samwell was paying attention to Gilly. Ugh, men, right?
Imagine if, back in season one, the buildup to Ned Stark getting his head chopped was 30 seconds long. Like, one scene, he’s hanging out with his kids, playing with an adorable direwolf, and talking to his wife Catelyn. The next, boom, he’s dead, without warning. That’s basically what happened here. Gilly (sorry) discovered who truly belongs on the Iron Throne, but Sam yelled at her about poop, or whatever. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are trolling us, right? Also, let’s say a dragon or, I dunno, a zombie-giant were to eat Daenerys and Jon Snow — who would be third in line of succession?
Ryan: Well, there’s always the Tyrion theory. But man, we are so far past details on rightful succession mattering at this point. The only time that stuff is important is immediately after the last ruler dies. After a couple of decades worth of Baratheon rule, it’s safe to say that the next rightful ruler is whoever conquers Westeros. At this point, we’d give that advantage to Dany and her three dragons over Jon and his direwolf (who is living up to his name of Ghost this season), no matter how much stronger his claim may technically be.
That being said, this knowledge could swing some important people over to supporting Jon as the rightful ruler. People like Varys, who seems like he’s getting a bit iffy about the current Targaryen administration he’s decided to back. But it’s just as likely that this information was nothing more than a wink and a nod to us viewers. Hardcore fans get a new bit of juicy news in the confirmation that Rhaegar married Lyanna, making their relationship sound a lot more consensual than Robert Baratheon’s take on it was. Casual fans are reminded that Rhaegar existed and Jon is his son, which is info they’ll need at the front of their minds as this whole story rapidly speeds towards an end. It’s a very cool detail, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if it never comes up again.
Come on Bran, prove me wrong!
Which one of the Jon’s crew is going to die? Is my question, or can the Lord of Light bring him back?
Gendry, The Hound, and Snow are the only three I wouldn’t automatically classify as “expendable, worth more in death than life”, and even Gendry and the Hound are debatable on that point. Won’t be surprised if Snow comes back with only a walker and one other dude.
Why in the actual fuck would the King In The North lead a tiny raiding party, though?!
That’s the real question, here.
Fuck, I said it before, but every single person in this whole story who fancies themselves a king or a queen are absolutely terrible at making legit leadership decisions. The only one who actually knows what they’re doing is the goddamn Night King.
Iron Mike, you sir are absolutely correct
@AsymmetricDizzy Gendry is 100% expendable. A character Benioff and Weisz said they wanted to bring back but couldn’t figure out how to until now… and the first thing they do with him is send him on a dangerous suicide mission? Gendry seems like a tailor made plot device at this point.
“What devious plot twist awaits us with Cersei’s pregnancy?”
Jaime finds out it isn’t his and murders Cersi.
I laugh.
50 think pieces appear on how Jaime’s white privilege slut shamed Cersi.
I get sad.
The end.
“Cersei”
Cersi
Cersi
My badd.
I always thought things were being set up for her to go full Aerys and for Jaime add “queenslayer” to his list of titles.
I still feel that’s the most likely outcome, and now i’m thinking the catalyst for her absolutely losing her shit will be the child’s birth… when her last child, the future of her house and dynasty, turns out to be a stillborn dwarf.
It fits perfectly – Jaime having to kill an irredeemably mad Cersei to prevent her from committing mass murder would tie a neat little bow around his arc.
Of all the ways Cersei could end up going Mad King 2.0, this would be the most convincing. Being given the brief hope of having another child, only to have it dashed at the last second (ultimately proving the witch’s prophecy correct)? Considering the way her character has been developed, that would absolutely break her. And given the hatred and scorn she’s shown for Tyrion, the irony of her child having dwarfism would just be the cherry on top.
Ah, yes, but NO. Arya didn’t suddenly get stupid or gullible. It makes ZERO sense she’d entertain LF’s bullshit and plot. Why the fuck spend all that time becoming a lie detecting ninja to be duped by someone who’s plan isn’t all that sneaky? Lazy.
And I still cast serious doubt Sam’s nerd radar wouldn’t have gone off. I swear to god, if the show wrote a fucking mansplaining but in there, that’ll be as gay as cum in a nazi’s mustache.
bit^
I’m curious to see Sam’s reaction when he finds out his best friends new ally executed his family.
He wasn’t exactly tight with pops.
Two Thoughts:
1)Does bringing a Whitewalker back to Cersei involve THE HOUND going back to King’s Landing where he might encounter a certain brother?
2)Is Samwell Tarley become the lord of House Tarley by default?
Sam’s sworn to the Night’s Watch, so no.
I could be wrong but Sam gave up all rights to succession when he took the Black. He’s still technically a member of the Night’s Watch, isn’t he? He was only sent to Oldtown to become a maester so he could come back to the wall and replace Maester Aemon.
Why would Sam care particularly that Rhaegar’s first marriage had been annulled and he’d remarried? He doesn’t have any idea of the implications of that for Jon — at this point, only Bran knows.
Why doesn’t Jon ask his crew if they are willing to die on this dangerous mission then when they say yes, just kill one and wait for it to turn? Waaaay safer and probably less casualties.
Fewer
I’m thinking Beric dies (again) (again again) and instead of Thoros reviving him they take him back as the dead guy