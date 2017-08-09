These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scenes Explain Why Jaime Lannister Did What He Did

08.09.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 “The Spoils Of War.

Game of Thrones broke the record for most people set on fire in a spectacular way last Sunday, with Daenerys Targaryen commanding a dragon to burn the Lannister army (including Ed Sheeran and Noah Syndergaard, presumably). To the confusion and humor of many, Jaime Lannister charged at Daenerys, pitting his pointy stick against her actual damn dragon. It didn’t end well for him.

