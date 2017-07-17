This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1 “Dragonstone”.
Game Of Thrones Season 7 kicked off last night with “Dragonstone” (our review here). Strong emotions were expressed on social media, and not just by people whose sexy violent funtimes were interrupted by HBO Now crashing. Arya (Maisie Williams) smoked some fools and proved Williams wasn’t exaggerating when she said “Holy balls, sh*t gets real” in Season 7.
We already recapped some of Twitter’s reaction to guest star Ed Sheeran playing a Lannister soldier, but people on Twitter really couldn’t stop making jokes about his cameo:
I’m with the Twitterer wondering how so many people know what Ed Sheeran looks like.
As for Dragonstone being up for grabs…its castle takes up an entire island in the middle of a big body of water. Not easy to get to, and every season an armada or two gets burned down, so it’s not so simple.
Well given that Ed Sheeran is quite possibly the biggest male artist in the world today, I’m going to assume that is how so many people recognise him. It’s cool though. We get it. You’re edgy and against the grain.
“anachronistic fashion”
You are aware this show doesn’t exist on our timeline/ Earth, right?