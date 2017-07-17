HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1 “Dragonstone”.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 kicked off last night with “Dragonstone” (our review here). Strong emotions were expressed on social media, and not just by people whose sexy violent funtimes were interrupted by HBO Now crashing. Arya (Maisie Williams) smoked some fools and proved Williams wasn’t exaggerating when she said “Holy balls, sh*t gets real” in Season 7.

We already recapped some of Twitter’s reaction to guest star Ed Sheeran playing a Lannister soldier, but people on Twitter really couldn’t stop making jokes about his cameo:

#GameOfThones writing room:

"Ok we're beyond the books, we have creative control"

"Concept: Ed Sheeran camping in the woods singing a song" — Kyle Ethan (@kesnyder42) July 17, 2017

Friends, please tell me more about how seeing Ed Sheeran in your dragon show is unrealistic. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) July 17, 2017

As all TRUE Game of Thrones fans know, George R.R. Martin wrote Ed Sheeran's cameo into the books years ago — Eli Braden (@EliBraden) July 17, 2017

You can be mad at @edsheeran on #GameOfThones or you can be grateful they didn't set Daenerys' big homecoming scene to "Castle on the Hill." — Matt Belknap (@mattbelknap) July 17, 2017