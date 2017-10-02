Even Beth Doesn’t Know What Beth Chose In The ‘Rick And Morty’ Season Finale

#Rick And Morty
10.02.17 1 hour ago

Adult Swim

The Rick And Morty season 3 finale managed to pack a whole lot of story development into an adventure ostensibly about Rick feuding with the president of the United States, but not in the way many fans were hoping for. Rather than featuring more of Evil Morty or returning to whatever is happening with Tammy and Phoenix Person, the show instead carried on from episode 9’s ‘ABCs of Beth’ and the repercussions of whether Morty’s mom took Rick’s advice and abandoned her family, leaving a Beth clone to fill in.

We spent some time after that episode trying to analyze whether Real Beth or Clone Beth stuck around, and couldn’t come to a definitive conclusion. Funny enough, neither could Beth, who was stuck having an existential crisis after realizing she could be a clone and not even know it. In fact, all the happiness she was experiencing through the early part of the episode seemed to point to her being a replacement, a fact that was not missed by her or viewers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick And Morty
TAGSRICK AND MORTY

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 3 days ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP