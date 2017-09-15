Jim Jefferies usually doesn’t hesitate to say what is on his mind, be it during a chat with Bill Burr or while discussing the ongoing gun debate in the United States. While he seems to have a slight change of attitude on that second subject during his appearance on Conan from Thursday, he also discusses how his mouth earned him an entire anti-day in Reno, Nevada.

Anti-Jim Jefferies Day was declared by the Mayor Hillary Schieve of Reno for September 9th, all due to the silly passing comment from The Jim Jefferies Show where he said Kim Jong-un should nuke Reno instead of Los Angeles if he’s ever going to do such a thing. The people in Reno did not appreciate it at the time, but have since made nice. Jefferies tells Conan that he mentioned Reno because he was going there to perform and Mayor Schieve actually ended up joining Jefferies on stage at his show to present him the certificate and declare the “holiday.” The proclamation contains the following according to the Reno Gazette-Journal: