Equifax’s huge security breach nightmare has inspired ABC’s resident 11:35 PM wisenheimer Jimmy Kimmel to check in on the average American’s mindset when it comes to keeping your personal info protected.

Friday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live featured a segment where folks on the street were asked for their passwords. With just a tiny bit of nudging, it wasn’t particularly difficult to get key chunklets of information or sometimes the whole dang thing itself. (We clearly need CSI: Cyber back now more than ever.) It makes for hilarious television even if you feel the people that are figuring out on national television that they probably shouldn’t have shared all that information with someone holding a camera and a microphone.

“Um, I usually stick to my last name,” explained one passer-by. “That’s probably not the best thing to do, but usually it’s my last name, a few digits, um, maybe like a hashtag or something.”

When asked for his last name, the interview subject provided the exact spelling and other little tidbits that should probably not be available on YouTube or ABC.

“I probably shouldn’t have told you that,” he realized shortly giving up the details.

This isn’t the first time Jimmy Kimmel Live has hit the streets asking folks for their password info. The same experiment produced pretty much the same results back in 2015. Hopefully the people featured in both segments have adopted new passwords.