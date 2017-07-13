John Oliver is taking a Game Of Thrones-induced break from his show at the moment, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still working. The break allows him some time to visit shows like The Late Show to chat with Stephen Colbert, but there’s still a lot of research to be done for both the show and the pending lawsuit by Murray Energy Corporation CEO Robert Murray. Not that Oliver seems worried about the lawsuit considering his discussion about HBO’s dragon money. He mostly just needs to spend his time to practice keeping his mouth shut about the case.

He’s put in a lot of work already according to this interview because Stephen Colbert doles out a lot of bait to get Oliver to blab and he doesn’t squeal. He’s watched the opening of Goodfellas a few times and knows that it pays to keep quiet. So this forces Colbert to do most of the talking — and possibly work himself into a lawsuit himself just by mentioning it — all while Oliver squirms and giggles like a school kid during “family life” week.

It’s a fun moment, plus we get to look back at Colbert becoming the first Daily Show correspondent to be sued. Jon Stewart and Colbert explained the incident during a panel at Paleyfest, giving insight at how the show scored some of those interviews back in the day. They don’t lie or anything, but there is a process in order the soothe the more savage beasts out there.