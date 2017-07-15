How Good Is Game Of Thrones, Really? | Ask Alan

John Oliver And Stephen Colbert Have A Nasty Showdown Over Their Respective Wax Presidents

#The Late Show #John Oliver #Stephen Colbert
07.15.17 7 mins ago

John Oliver’s appearance on The Late Show this week was a gem of an interview between old pals, but not everything made it to air on the night that the HBO host was a guest. While Oliver’s silence over his lawsuit and the growing relevance of the term “Stupid Watergate” made the initial show, Stephen Colbert saved what might be the funniest segment for his Friday night recap. As we know from Oliver’s final show before his Game Of Thrones break, he made sure his show outdid everybody else by obtaining 5 of the presidents from the closed Hall of Presidents in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Thanks to $13,500 in bids, Last Week Tonight walked away with Nixon, Clinton, Carter, William Henry Harrison, and sensual lover Warren G. Hardin, all because “we are five times stupider than any other TV show.”

During his reveal, Oliver dropped a little burn on his former Daily Show pal Colbert and his wax pick Zachary Taylor — though he wanted Martin Van Buren at the start. The choice of Taylor is the sticking point for Oliver, who criticizes the former president’s tenure for being a “one year wonder.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Late Show#John Oliver#Stephen Colbert
TAGSJOHN OLIVERSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOWWax Presidents

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 20 hours ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP