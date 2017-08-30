HBO

Now that we know Sansa was working with Arya and Bran to expose Littlefinger as the cockroach that he is (well, was) during Game of Thrones season seven, it’s time to start worrying about how the Lady of Winterfell will react to the traveling semi-Stark next season. Jon Snow/Aejon and Sansa care for and respect each other, but they both believe they’re the right person to lead the North. This tension could prove, let’s say, uncomfortable, especially now that Jon is hooking up Aunt Daenerys and, oh yeah, he’s also working with Cersei Lannister, the woman who kept Sansa hostage in King’s Landing.

Sansa and Jon were already not on the best of terms. The scroll she reads from in “The Dragon and the Wolf” (we don’t see it in the episode, but HBO released the prop on a behind-the-scenes website) won’t help things.