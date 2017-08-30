Now that we know Sansa was working with Arya and Bran to expose Littlefinger as the cockroach that he is (well, was) during Game of Thrones season seven, it’s time to start worrying about how the Lady of Winterfell will react to the traveling semi-Stark next season. Jon Snow/Aejon and Sansa care for and respect each other, but they both believe they’re the right person to lead the North. This tension could prove, let’s say, uncomfortable, especially now that Jon is hooking up Aunt Daenerys and, oh yeah, he’s also working with Cersei Lannister, the woman who kept Sansa hostage in King’s Landing.
Sansa and Jon were already not on the best of terms. The scroll she reads from in “The Dragon and the Wolf” (we don’t see it in the episode, but HBO released the prop on a behind-the-scenes website) won’t help things.
Sansa,
Cersei Lannister has pledged her forces to our cause, as has Daenerys Targaryen. And if we survive this war, I have pledged our forces to Daenerys at the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. We are both coming to organise the defence of the realm.
Jon Snow. Warden of the North. (Via)
An army of 100,000 zombies is marching on Winterfell, but I’m sure Sansa will take the opportunity to engage in a petty power struggle with Jon Snow over the fact that she wasn’t consulted first before Jon made a necessary sacrifice to secure an alliance that will save the North from total annihilation.
How dare he act unilaterally like he’s a king or something.