Jon’s Letter To Sansa Foreshadows Problems Between The Starks In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8

#Jon Snow #Game of Thrones
08.30.17 20 mins ago 2 Comments

HBO

Now that we know Sansa was working with Arya and Bran to expose Littlefinger as the cockroach that he is (well, was) during Game of Thrones season seven, it’s time to start worrying about how the Lady of Winterfell will react to the traveling semi-Stark next season. Jon Snow/Aejon and Sansa care for and respect each other, but they both believe they’re the right person to lead the North. This tension could prove, let’s say, uncomfortable, especially now that Jon is hooking up Aunt Daenerys and, oh yeah, he’s also working with Cersei Lannister, the woman who kept Sansa hostage in King’s Landing.

Sansa and Jon were already not on the best of terms. The scroll she reads from in “The Dragon and the Wolf” (we don’t see it in the episode, but HBO released the prop on a behind-the-scenes website) won’t help things.

Sansa,

Cersei Lannister has pledged her forces to our cause, as has Daenerys Targaryen. And if we survive this war, I have pledged our forces to Daenerys at the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. We are both coming to organise the defence of the realm.

Jon Snow. Warden of the North. (Via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Snow#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesjon snowSANSA STARK

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 6 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP