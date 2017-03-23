Jon Stewart And Stephen Colbert's Best Moments Together

Kid Rock’s ‘American Badass Grill’ Inspires Stephen Colbert To Create An Equally Loud Product Of His Own

Managing Editor, Trending
03.23.17

If you weren’t aware, you can currently own a grill personally guaranteed by Kid Rock to be made in the USA. The American Badass Grill is a portable grill for those camping days or tailgating parties where you sit around with your best pals and shoot guns at other, lesser foreign-made grills. As Kid Rock says in one of his ads for the grill, “in your face China.”

On its own, there’s nothing wrong with the grill. Kid Rock is an odd spokesman, but keeping it Made In The USA isn’t bad and the grill doesn’t look like complete junk. But as Stephen Colbert points out, it technically also counts as a campaign ad for Rock’s possible run for the Senate. It’s all him, Ted Nugent, and Colbert’s own creation, Shrieking Joe.

Around The Web

TAGSAmerican Badass GrillKID ROCKSTEPHEN COLBERT
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP