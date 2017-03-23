If you weren’t aware, you can currently own a grill personally guaranteed by Kid Rock to be made in the USA. The American Badass Grill is a portable grill for those camping days or tailgating parties where you sit around with your best pals and shoot guns at other, lesser foreign-made grills. As Kid Rock says in one of his ads for the grill, “in your face China.”

On its own, there’s nothing wrong with the grill. Kid Rock is an odd spokesman, but keeping it Made In The USA isn’t bad and the grill doesn’t look like complete junk. But as Stephen Colbert points out, it technically also counts as a campaign ad for Rock’s possible run for the Senate. It’s all him, Ted Nugent, and Colbert’s own creation, Shrieking Joe.