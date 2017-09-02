Summit Entertainment

Damien Chazelle is probably still flying high thanks to his Oscar win for La La Land — despite that chaotic ending and false alarm for Best Picture — but he’s now ready to move on to his next projects, a film based on the life of Neil Armstrong with Ryan Gosling attached and the musical TV series The Eddy. The latter project was announced back in April and features some big help alongside Chazelle, but it didn’t have a network attached until now, with Netflix stepping in to provide a home to the eight-episode series.

The Eddy is “a musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris that revolves around a club, its owner, the house band, and the volatile city that surrounds them,” with Chazelle executive producing alongside Six Feet Under producer Alan Poul and will direct two of the episodes. Jack Thorne will write the series, while Grammy award winner Glen Ballard will bring in original music. According TV Insider, the project will be a dream come true for the La La Land director:

“I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix.”

Chazelle is just the latest major name to join the streaming platform. Netflix snatched Shonda Rhimes from ABC in August and continues to make deals for major film releases, making The Eddy just their latest claim that they’re here to stay. It also once again shows that they are not worried about the reported debt they’re carrying around.

The series doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it is definitely something to keep an eye on among Netflix’s growing library of original programs. 2018 is shaping up to be busy.

(Via TV Insider / The AV Club)