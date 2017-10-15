Larry David Will Return To Host ‘SNL’ For A Second Time With Assistance From Miley Cyrus

10.15.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

NBC

The next time we’ll get a new SNL will be a pretty, pretty good time thanks to the return of Larry David for his second hosting appearance on the show. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Seinfeld co-creator will be back in Studio 8H for the first episode post-Halloween, giving some room to that animated David S. Pumpkins special on October 28th. We can likely expect to see some more Bernie Sanders fun, something to coincide with the return of Curb for its 9th season, and hopefully another run through with Kevin Roberts — the original and best David S. Pumpkins.

David will be joined by Miley Cyrus as musical guest, but sadly without Vanessa Bayer, SNL’s version of Miley, on the cast. Maybe she can pop back in for a special appearance for The Miley Cyrus Show or maybe the pop star will stay away from sketches to focus solely on music. That would be shame because it is one of those episodes where both guests can help carry a sketch without dragging it down.

