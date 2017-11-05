Larry David’s Bernie Sanders And Miley Cyrus Play ‘Price Is Right’ With A Cameo From Liam Hemsworth On ‘SNL’

#Larry David #Bernie Sanders #Miley Cyrus #SNL
11.05.17 1 hour ago

Saturday Night Live played a celebrity edition of The Price Is Right featuring a Trump shower’s worth of celebrity impressions. Beck Bennett hosts doing a serviceable Drew Carey impression, which we didn’t know was an impression a person could do, and as contestants we have Chris Redd as Lil Wayne, Kate McKinnon as “little Dutch boy” Tilda Swinton, Alex Moffat as Chris Hemsworth (featuring musical guest Miley Cyrus as his regular-person partner, asking if he has a brother in a nod to her real-life boyfriend Liam Hemsworth), and in an appearance we knew was coming but didn’t expect in a sketch like this, Larry David as Bernie Sanders, railing against the show’s consumerism while pretty invested in winning a dinette set.

If that weren’t enough, at the wheel we see Alec Baldwin as a confused Tony Bennett hawking Imodium AD with Melissa Villaseñor as Ariana Grande. The show isn’t done yet, giving us Cecily Strong as Sophia Vergara spokesmodeling a high-efficiency dryer and her soft drink of choice (“What movie are you here to promote?” “Pepsi.”)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#Bernie Sanders#Miley Cyrus#SNL
TAGSbernie sandersLARRY DAVIDLIAM HEMSWORTHMiley Cyrussaturday night liveSNLthe price is right

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 6 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP