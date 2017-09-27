Larry David Turns The ‘Late Night’ Writers’ Room Into A Mini-Episode Of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Larry David has had a good relationship with NBC over the years. He put his “tortured” stint on SNL behind him with a triumphant return to host and play Bernie Sanders on a recurring basis and, of course, has the legend that is Seinfeld on his resume. Now with Curb Your Enthusiasm returning to HBO, David is getting another spot to fool around on the peacock network thanks to Seth Meyers. The only problem is that Meyers thinks he’s getting a legend in his writers’ room, but he’s actually getting a cantankerous TV veteran that isn’t ready to let his idiosyncrasies rest for the common good.

Not only does David throw off the flow of the Late Night pitching session, he’s brutally honest about the quality of the one pitch that makes its way to the group, and then aborts his amazing idea because he’s thrown off my Meyers drinking tea and throwing off his “pitch rhythm.” It’s a real thing, at least to David.

The entire skit does its best to capture that Curb feel, with David nitpicking all the little details he can and questioning Meyers on every thing he does. That includes the host’s feelings towards being referred to as “hey” during the meeting, the proper chair setting for proper idea pitching, and finally a stare down before leading the entire staff out of the room in protest of Meyers being an “asshole.”

While it lacks the cursing we’re used to from the HBO series, it’s a fine way for Late Night to welcome David on as a guest and have a little fun. It also counts as an appetizer to the ninth season, which is pretty, pretty good – even if saying that makes me hate myself just a little bit.

