Leslie Jones Is Accusing The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles Of Racism After A Recent Stay

06.27.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Leslie Jones had some strong words for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Los Angeles after an apparently awful recent stay, accusing the hotel of racism via her always-active Twitter account. The actress and Saturday Night Live standout stayed at the hotel after hosting the BET Awards (to great acclaim) on Sunday night, and her stay was clearly not satisfactory. Jones’ tweet emphatically warned people from stay at the location, saying “Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

The only public response from the high class establishment was a pretty standard tweet in response to Jones’ online complaint, claiming that they are looking into the claim.

Besides the assertion that they focus on providing excellent service to all, the hotel has not responded to statement requests made by The Hollywood Reporter or otherwise hinted at how they will handle the issue. Jones hasn’t elaborated any further on Twitter either, which hopefully means she and the establishment have come to a resolution behind the scenes. Although the comedian is tweeting all the time about hilarious observations or her favorite show, she doesn’t usually complain openly about marginal issues.

Here’s hoping whatever went on to make Jones so uncomfortable and dissatisfied with her stay has already been fixed and won’t ever happen again.

TAGSBET AWARDSLESLIE JONESRACISM

