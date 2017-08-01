Matthew McConaughey Helps Stephen Colbert Relive His Sketch Comedy Past And Spin Some Fresh ‘McConaughey-Isms’

#The Late Show #Matthew McConaughey #Stephen Colbert
Managing Editor, Trending
08.01.17

Matthew McConaughey’s appearance on Monday’s The Late Show brought an unexpected surprise for those who have followed Stephen Colbert’s career. As it turns out, The Dark Tower star and very chill dude was a big fan of Colbert’s sketch comedy show Exit 57, his first stab at Comedy Central in the years before Strangers With Candy and The Daily Show. The two had a long and entertaining chat about a variety of subjects, but a good chunk was spent for McConaughey to discuss his love of this sketch show from 1994 and one sketch in particular that he’s kept alive with his friend all these years.

McConaughey has just been walking around calling his friend “Merkin” all these years without knowing the true meaning of the word, attributing it instead to Exit 57. That’s funny and the entire chat with McConaughey is a typical delight, but Colbert’s honest reaction to the love of his old comedy bits is so much better. They were apparently going to do another sketch or skit as McConaughey keeps saying, but scrapped it in favor of recreating the sketch from Exit 57.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Late Show#Matthew McConaughey#Stephen Colbert
TAGSexit 57MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOW

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 15 hours ago 6 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 7 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP