Like thoughts and prayers after a national tragedy, the one thing that can be depended on when a person of color calls out the shortcomings of the current presidential administration is racial taunts. The latest person to have racist citizens who may not agree with Trump, but respect the office, slide into their DMs is Weekend Update’s Michael Che, who called Donald Trump a “bitch” on Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere. He followed his calling out of Trump’s mocking of the San Juan mayor by branding the president a “cheap cracker” after Trump’s bungling of Puerto Rico’s hurricane relief.

“Oh, really, Donald? You b*tch. Was she nasty to you? How nasty? Are you shaking? This isn’t that complicated, man. It’s hurricane relief and people need help. You just did this for white people — twice. Do the same thing: Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl T-shirts, and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker.”

Within hours, Che was getting messages that he posted to his Instagram. Some of which he later deleted, but were captured by people that sadly, probably weren’t surprised by this development: