Modern Family isn’t quite the cultural sensation that it used to be — it hasn’t even won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in two years — but the ABC sitcom is still more popular than you might expect. It’s the network’s highest-rated show, and primetime’s number-two comedy (behind The Big Bang Theory), with a solid 4.0 rating in the key 18-to-49 demo. Modern Family has been ABC’s building block for eight seasons and counting — its success has allowed fellow (and now superior) Wednesday staples The Goldbergs, Speechless, and black-ish to flourish — but the block might be crumbling.

Modern Family‘s studio, 20th Century Fox Television, hasn’t started negotiating with the show’s sextet of adult cast members, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, and Ed O’Neill, for a ninth season, despite season eight wrapping on Friday. “The hold-up,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, is “a fight between 20th TV and host network ABC over the cost of the long-running show.” Jay gotta get paid.

In the case of Modern Family, that price tag is hefty, thanks in large part to the already rich salaries being paid to the award-winning ensemble. In its eight season, which is now airing, the stars of Steve Levitan (who is directing the season finale) and Christopher Lloyd’s hit half-hour are said to be making roughly $350,000 per episode as well as getting a cut of the series’ profits. They will no doubt demand considerably more to continue. (Via)

