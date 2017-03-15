Netflix

On April 14th, Jonah Ray will be blasted to the Satellite of Love where he will either satisfy the hardcore legions Mystery Science Theater fans with the long-awaited relaunch or ruin their childhoods. Even the viewers who weren’t children when MST3K originally ran on Minnesota public access and the Comedy Central will have their childhoods ruined if this isn’t good. The stakes are high for Ray and the new mad scientists Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt, but they’re in good hands.

We’re sure they can live up to expectations, especially with Netflix warming up riff-lovers everywhere with some choice episodes from the first run of the classic series. We’re talking Manos, Jack Frost, Time Chasers — seriously high-quality low-quality stuff. This, combined with Rifftrax’s recent splurge of content on Amazon Prime, and we’re all in riff heaven this spring.

Check out every episode coming March 15th via the AV Club (every single one of them are bangers):

Catalina Caper

Eegah!

Future War

The Giant Gila Monster

Hercules Against The Moon Men

Horrors Of Spider Island