Are Comics The Most Progressive Form Of Media?

‘Powerless’ Introduces Us To Bruce Wayne’s Cousin Van And We Never Want To Say Goodbye

01.14.17 26 mins ago

Bruce Wayne‘s a bit of a mope, isn’t he? Sure, his parents are super duper dead and his life is a never-ending gauntlet of fighting maniac clowns and renegade botanists, but there’s still that enormous penny in the Batcave as a trade-off. So large and coppery! In the latest tease for the NBC/DC comedy Powerless, we’re treated to a Wayne that seems to love being a rich and powerful type. It’s a nice change of pace.

Surburgatory vet and very busy voice acting all-star Alan Tudyk co-stars as Bruce’s cousin Van Wayne in the new series. In this 30-second sliver of a profile, Tudyk does awesome Alan Tudyk things in the persona of a “rich, over-educated globetrotting wastrel.”

“I’m more of a big picture guy,” notes this less famous Wayne while positioned in front of a portrait. “Look at that picture. That picture’s huge.”

Set to premiere on February 2, Powerless has a not too shabby cast beyond Tudyk. The comedy, which centers around a Wayne Enterprises workplace that makes products for innocent bystanders, stars Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi, Ron Funches and Christina Kirk. We hope the somewhat rocky start associated with this project stays in the rearview. Civilians could use a show like this.

