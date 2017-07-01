‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Iwan Rheon Drew On Some Odd Influences To Bring Ramsay Bolton To The Screen

07.01.17

HBO

Ramsay Bolton is definitely in the running for the most dastardly Game Of Thrones character across the entire series. He gives Joffrey Baratheon a run for his money and while he’s not as big of a threat as the Night King or the White Walkers, he’s definitely far more cruel. And according to Iwan Rheon at Con Of Thrones in Nashville on Friday, there’s a good reason for this — at least on the screen. Bolton is a venomous presence on the pages of George R.R. Martin’s novels, but Rheon pulled from some interesting places for inspiration when taking on the character for the screen.

One of the obvious influences is Heath Ledger’s Joker, citing how “difficult he is to read” and how “maniacal” the character can be on the screen, with his unpredictability. But it’s the other two that seem to be a little off the wall, even if they make sense:

“I took the walk from Liam Gallagher [of the band Oasis], and his mischievous side from Dennis the Menace,” he laughed. “Those were the three influences for Ramsay Bolton.”

