Why Are These Countries Happier Than U.S.?

Bill Maher Gets Combative With His Panel Over Islam And The London Attacks: ‘Let’s Not F*ck Around, Let’s Get Real’

03.25.17 2 hours ago

This week’s Real Time with Bill Maher was an exercise in testing Bill Maher’s patience. The bulk of the show focused on Trump, but there were several moments where it seems like Maher’s patience was shoved to its limits or he was forced into a spot where he didn’t have control. The fieriest moment likely came ahead of the New Rules segment when the host brought up the London Attack this week and once again fell into battle against Islam.

Maher claimed that the attack once again proved that you can’t say it has “nothing to do with Islam,” which prompts Louise Mensch and Chris Hayes to disagree and say that exact thing. Mensch uses the IRA and Timothy McVeigh as non-Islamic examples, attempting to counter Maher’s assertion that there are no “Christian terrorist armies like ISIS” running around attacking and yelling “Merry Christmas.”

He lists several Islamic terrorist groups while asking the panel to name similar Christian groups, something which doesn’t go well and devolves into Maher yelling, “Let’s not f*ck around with this anymore, can we get real,” before ending the segment abruptly. That didn’t stop the discussion from making a reappearance at the end of the show in Overtime, morphing from talk about Brexit into terrorism and Islam around the globe with some more Maher frustration.

Subscribe to UPROXX

Around The Web

TAGSBILL MAHERISLAMLondon AttacksREAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP