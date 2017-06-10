Amazon

Ex-Top Gear vet and current The Grand Tour co-star Richard Hammond is doing “mostly OK” after a horrific looking crash in Switzerland. An update on Hammond’s condition as well as photos of the wreck have accompanied the news.

Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury. pic.twitter.com/4Oib32IJvj — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 10, 2017

“Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash after completing the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland in a Rimac Concept One, an electric super car built in Croatia, during filming for The Grand Tour season two on Amazon Prime Video, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury,” reports an official statement from the show.

Hammond exited the vehicle before things could potentially get worse.

“Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames. He was flown by Air Ambulance to hospital in St Gallen to be checked over revealing a fracture to his knee. Nobody else was in the car or involved in the accident, and we’d like to thank the paramedics on site for their swift response. The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated.”

Jeremy Clarkson tweeted about the scary looking situation. He cited it as the largest wreck he’s seen.

“It was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK,” wrote the co-host.

According to a report from the BBC, race organizers in Switzerland have indicated they will continue with the race as planned on Sunday.