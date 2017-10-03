There’s A Hidden Message Of Hope In The ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Finale

Adult Swim

You’re no doubt bummed out that Rick and Morty is over again, that we may have to wait nearly two years for another all too brief run of episodes. The show also ended on a seeming down note. After all the crazy developments in “The Ricklantis Mixup,” many were convinced we’d get another Evil Morty episode or something equally grand. Instead we got another “Pickle Rick”-style beat-em-up while Beth struggles with whether or not she’s a clone, pushing her to get back together with Jerry.

Get back together with Jerry? What the hell is Beth thinking! Fans reacted just as violently to that move as Rick did. And because we focused so much on that decision alone and the joke that things will return to how they were in season 1, many of us missed the important growth that went on with the entire Smith family and maybe even Rick himself.

Season 3 kicked off with Rick returning from Galactic Federation and kicking Jerry to the curb, taking over the family. He has finally won what he wants, but a world with Rick in charge is not a healthy place. It’s dark. Season 3 dark. By the end of this latest run of episodes, everyone’s dysfunction has turned up to 11 and the family is barely hanging together until Beth steps up to take control and fix things.

And while Beth may never know for sure whether she’s a clone or not, the question centers her and lets her “luxuriate in a life she knows she’s chosen.” She’s no longer the Beth that’s pissed off over being trapped by pregnancy and marriage. This Beth knows she’s smart and knows she could be a dimension-hopping nihilist just like her father, but instead she (or at the very least this clone version of her) has decided to stick with her family.