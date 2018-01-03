The ‘Rolling Stone’ 50th Anniversary Special Has Been Canceled By ABC

Getty Image

ABC abruptly announced it has canceled plans to air a live special commemorating the 50th anniversary of Rolling Stone magazine in early February. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special — titled Rolling Stone 50 — was slated to air in a three-hour live broadcast on Wednesday, February 7th. However, for reasons not provided by ABC to THR or any other outlets currently, the network has decided to move on from these plans.

Per THR‘s report:

Announced in May as part of its upfront presentation, the broadcast was scheduled to showcase live performances, short films, iconic onstage moments, never-before-seen musical pairings and stars who have helped to shape pop culture, music and politics over 50 years of the magazine. Done + Dusted was set to produce the special. Rolling Stone’s parent company Wenner Media was also set to produce, with Jann Wenner, Gus Wenner, Stewart, Jammy and Mullan set to executive produce.

Interestingly, the news of Rolling Stone 50‘s cancelation arrives on the heels of magazine founder Jann Wenner’s decision to sell his company’s controlling stock to the Penske Media Corporation for over $100 million. It also comes after numerous reports of alleged sexual misconduct by Wenner, which include an apparent sexual assault committed against a former employee and accusations that Wenner would trade work for sexual favors. Wenner has since denied both claims against him. Meanwhile, ABC cited none of this in its decision regarding the live special.

