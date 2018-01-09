Roseanne Thinks She’d Be A Better President Than Oprah, And ‘Possibly’ Even Donald Trump

The Conners are a working-class family living paycheck to paycheck (except for in the terribly and/or wonderfully weird final season). And according to Roseanne creator Roseanne Barr, it was “working-class people who elected” Donald Trump as president, which is why the Conners voted for him. “I have always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of American working class people… So it was very real and something that needed to be discussed.”

Barr met with the Television Critics Association on Monday for the first time since ABC announced a revival of Roseanne, the Emmy-winning show that aired from 1988-1997 (the new season premieres March 27). The entire cast joined her, but nearly all of the questions were directed at Barr, who discussed her personal politics and why she’d make a better president than Oprah.

Barr took issue with a reporter asking about Trump’s xenophobia (“That’s your opinion”), but she did admit that Trump “says a lot of crazy sh*t… I’m not a Trump apologist. There are a lot of things he has said and done that I don’t agree with. Nobody is brainwashed into agreeing 100% of what anyone says.”

She continued, “One bright thing I read today is, this is the lowest black unemployment for many, many years, so I think that’s great. I do support jobs for people. I think that’s a great way to fight racism is that everybody has a job.” That’s when one of her writers tried to speak, but Barr interjected, “Speaking of racism…” (Never start a sentence that way, or end it with, “I think it’s a time to close ranks. I would really like to see an end to hatriotism in this country.”)

As for Oprah 2020, Barr loves the recent Cecil B. DeMille Award winner, but “I think I would be a better president than Oprah or Susan Sarandon, possibly even President Trump.” I guess the White House is moving to Hawaii. Nuts.

