“I am not anti-Aer Lingus! I collect my points! That’s how often I fly @AerLingus! – Saoirse Ronan on that controversial Saturday Night Live @nbcsnl sketch #latelate pic.twitter.com/m88uQiLruN — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 8, 2017

Near the end of Saoirse Ronan’s appearance on SNL to kick off December, the actress got a chance to poke some fun at Ireland and Aer Lingus. It seemed like a fun sketch to tack on at the end of the show, right before the goodbyes, but not everybody was a fan. While Aer Lingus tweeted about it and channeled Donald Trump for their tongue-in-cheek reply, folks in Ireland were a bit more sensitive:

Apparently, we were written into an #SNL sketch last night! 😏 So… what did you think? — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 3, 2017

According to The Daily Mail, most responses at the time criticized the sketch for stereotyping, painting Ireland as “backward,” and even called it a “hate crime.” You have to hope some of the responses were intentionally absurd, but it seems it reached the point where Ronan was asked about it during an appearance with Ryan Tubridy on Irish television’s Late Late Show.