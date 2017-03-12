SNL first mentioned the five-timers club on the show back in 1990. Tom Hanks mentioned it during his monologue and ended up being ushered to a secret room with Steve Martin and other members, complete with fine robes and fancy drinks. It’s a memorable moment and led to the club being mentioned many times since.

Bill Murray, Danny DeVito, Tina Fey, and many others have all entered the club — with some doubling or tripling their membership over the years. And now Scarlett Johansson can count herself as one of those members, complete with her own special monologue celebration. The difference here is that Kenan Thompson seems to hijack the entire thing and run only clips featuring his sketches and his films. We all forget that Fat Albert entered theaters twelve years ago to make our lives just a little bit better.

Still, Scarlett gets her own robe and even has Thompson and Kate McKinnon sing her a little tune that sounds a whole lot like the $5 Footlong song from Subway. I guess once someone like Alec Baldwin hosts the show 17 times and sucked all the juice out of this season, it’s hard to top him.

Hopefully, they’ll screen Fat Albert at this week’s SNL afterparty.

(ViaSNL)