Donald Trump’s 2015 Saturday Night Live episode didn’t earn a glowing review from his one-night-only castmate Taran Killam. In fact, he stated the current President of the United States struggled to read and didn’t understand the jokes when speaking about Trump’s time on the show. In an interview for NPR’s It’s Been a Minute, Killam revealed that he finds that infamous episode to be more shameful as the months pass. So, uh, not a retraction of that struggling to read thing.

Killam recalled the protests slamming Trump’s appearance It’s a memory that clearly fills the SNL vet with a sense of regret.

“We could hear the protests during our table read,” he shared. “As we’re reading 40 mediocre sketches, we just hear, ‘No Trump! Donald Trump!’ … I am embarrassed, upon reflection, just because of how everyone was right. Every person outside of that building protesting was absolutely right.”

Bringing Trump onto the show is something Killam believes wasn’t done with a political intent, but the actual episode itself is something the actor’s feels increasingly rotten about.

“It was rough,” he told NPR. “It was not enjoyable at the time and something that only grows more embarrassing and shameful as time goes on.”

If we were to guess, there’s a much better chance of Taran Killam hosting the show in the future than Trump getting another crack at it. Speaking of SNL, season 43 returns on November 4 with the combo of Larry David and Miley Cyrus. Maybe they could duet?

(Via NPR & New York Post)