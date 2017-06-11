While Kurt Sutter wasn’t in person at the ATX TV Fesitval in Austin — though he apparently assured the crowd he was allowed in the state of Texas according to Variety — his presence was felt via a FaceTime session during the Sons Of Anarchy directors panel with Paris Barclay and Adam Arkin. And when Sutter is involved and talking frankly, you know you’re usually in for a good time.
While streaming in, Sutter went into detail about the beginnings of Sons Of Anarchy and how FX initially pushed for it to be a different show than what we saw in the final product. As it turns out, Sutter’s stubbornness and the show’s natural progression saved it from becoming some other type of animal:
“Serialized dramas were struggling and there was a mandate to do standalone episodes,” he said. “All I knew how to do was a serialized drama. It was difficult. Then the serialization got so deep by episode five or six, they took the handcuffs off and I got to do what I wanted to do.”
The inverse of SOA seasons 3 n 4 was crazy. Season 3 was slow n boring until the amazing finale, then season 4 was awesome n building up all year long until a complete dud of a finale ha