Kurt Sutter’s Greatest Hits Of Angry, Obscene, And Downright Hilarious Tweets

#Twitter #Sons Of Anarchy
Entertainment Features
12.09.14 23 Comments
The thing about Sons of Anarchy ending after seven season is that its showrunner, Kurt Sutter, isn’t going anywhere. Thank God for that, because nobody — and I mean no one — speaks his mind on Twitter with as much passion, honesty, and ager than Kurt Sutter. To Kurt Sutter, the word c*nt is like a preposition: Just an everyday, every sentence kind of word. That man has no regard for social norms or etiquette, whether it comes to Emmy voters, critics, or even colleagues.

Kurt Sutter gives no f**ks, and that’s why he may be the most entertaining man in Hollywood on Twitter.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of his greatest hits. To be honest, I could’ve gone on for a lot longer, but after a while, the word c*nt starts to lose all meaning.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSKURT SUTTERSONS OF ANARCHYTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP