There are, generally speaking, two types of replies to Donald Trump on Twitter: all-caps frustration (“ARE YOU KIDDING? YOU LITERALLY THREATENED COMEY WITH “TAPES” AND NOW YOU SAY YOU DON’T HAVE THEM?”), or outright support (“Thank you for talking to the people, Mr. President! We can’t rely on #VeryFakeNews like @CNN!!”).

Both tweets were responses to something Trump wrote earlier today, when he (or his lawyers) claimed that “with all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”

But occasionally, you’ll get a third type of reply: something genuinely funny.

.@realDonaldTrump Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If the "tapes" exist, I'll bring you back a copy! pic.twitter.com/v5flvAMtFY — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 22, 2017

“Don’t worry, Mr. President,” Stephen Colbert wrote, “I’m in Russia. If the ‘tapes’ exist, I’ll bring you back a copy!” Okay, so maybe the tweet itself isn’t particularly hilarious, but it’s going to be. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Late Show host is currently in Mother Russia “on assignment for a future broadcast of his CBS late-night series. The Late Show is in repeats Thursday and Friday, no doubt coinciding with his trip. Colbert is due to return to the Late Show desk for a new episode Monday.”

Where In The World Is Stephen Colbert is already more successful than Where In The World Is Kellyanne Conway.

