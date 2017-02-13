What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

In the days leading up to its first teaser for season two, Stranger Things‘ various first looks and social media mysteries have left fans of the hit Netflix series with little to go on. Yet this hasn’t stopped them from trying to discern what possible secrets the show may have in store for them when the second season streams on Halloween. And as creators Ross and Matt Duffer explained to Entertainment Weekly, that’s great news because they’ve got plenty more where that came from.

While expressing their shared hope that Stranger Things fans “feel fully satisfied” by the upcoming sophomore season and its new horrors for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, the Duffers also want the audience to “want more.” Hence why they’re currently planning for “four or five seasons” of material in total, albeit with what Matt calls a “finite ending”:

“Everything changes as we move forward so we’ll see,” says Ross Duffer. Adds Matt Duffer, “I want it to have a really finite ending. I don’t want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they’re losing interest. You wanna end when you’re on top.”

Of course this doesn’t mean season two will be left open-ended. Ross stresses viewers will “feel like it has come to a conclusion” by the time the final episode of the next batch rolls the end credits. However, the showrunners have also “laid the ground work for further seasons” throughout the new season, so Stranger Things fans will have plenty to look forward to should Netflix decide to renew it.

In other words, it sounds like the Duffers are mimicking Westworld‘s immense plans for future seasons while avoiding the possible pitfalls of overextended mystery boxes like Lost. Apologies to everyone who’d assumed the Upside Down was yet another stand-in for purgatory.

