‘Supergirl’ Adds A Famous Former Lois Lane As Its Next Big Bad

ABC/DC Entertainment

DC’s CW shows absolutely love casting gags. John Wesley Shipp, who played the Flash in 1990, has multiple roles (including the original Flash, Jay Garrick) on The Flash. Lynda Carter plays the President on Supergirl, and also an alien in a plotline that’s mysteriously faded to the background. And now the team has landed another coup, with a former Lois Lane, Teri Hatcher, playing a major role on the show.

Hatcher, however, won’t be an intrepid journalist finally revealing Lois wasn’t fooled by a pair of glasses this time around. Instead, she’s going to be a mysterious new enemy who will be a major threat to Supergirl. Just who that might be, in the comics, is a fairly short list, but since we’ve got anti-superhero terrorists Cadmus building killer cyborgs, Hank Henshaw running around calling himself “Cyborg Superman” despite that not making any sense in this continuity, and plenty of alien technology and aliens themselves floating around, there’s a whole list of candidates.

The full press release is below:

We’re excited to announce that Teri Hatcher (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Desperate Housewives) will be joining the cast of Supergirl this winter for a multi-episode arc. Teri will be playing a mysterious new role that will become the new Big Bad of Season 2. Hatcher most recently appeared opposite Matthew Perry & Thomas Lennon in a recurring role on NBC’s comedy series The Odd Couple. Executive Producer Andrew Kreisberg had the following to say about Hatcher’s casting, “No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane. To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg, and the fans.”

Perhaps she’ll reunite with Dean Cain, who plays Supergirl’s adoptive father on the show? Can’t rule it out.