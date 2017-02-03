Clear Your Weekend, ‘The People V. O.J. Simpson’ Is Now On Netflix

fx

Listen, there is so much television worth watching right now. In this era of Peak TV, it’s impossible to catch everything, but it seems like some just cause more hubbub than the average show. American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson is definitely one of those shows. For its entire run, American Crime Story seemed to dominate every single water cooler conversation and family dinner. Was John Travolta’s performance insane or transcendent? Were Marcia Clarke and Chris Darden a thing? How many times did David Schwimmer say “Juice” (not quite 100)?

FX

However, there is still always that chance that you missed it. You always meant to get started, but for some reason you found yourself watching Parks and Recreation reruns instead. The worst part? You lied. Of course you’ve been watching! Give Sarah Paulson all the awards! You’ve been living in fear that your weird falsehood will be found out. You’ve started bringing coffee from home, avoiding looking your coworkers in the eye. This is your tell-tale heart.

However, the answer to your predicament is finally here: American Crime Story is finally available to stream on Netflix. The universe has given you an out and a way to restore your good name. So, clear your weekend. You’ve got plans.