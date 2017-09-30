AMC

The Walking Dead is heading into its eighth season and its landmark 100th episode, still rolling strong and possibly pushing its cast to incredible lengths in order to tell the story of the world that follows the zombie apocalypse. While there’s a possible time jump coming this season, Andrew Lincoln things that only the start of the changes the series could bring about in its future and the next 100 episodes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln details how he could see the show continuing on without Rick Grimes at some point. The magazine calls Lincoln the most “mentally, physically, and emotionally committed” actor you’d meet in his Walking Dead role, but that doesn’t mean the show hinges on him being around until the very end. Putting a period on the end of a performance is something Lincoln talks about during the chat:

“I think that there’s an innate feeling and certainly in me that I love doing a play or doing the film because you get to put a period on the end of it and you get to do it nightly, which is really exciting. TV is different. The format is different because it is about sort of a continuum. But, you know, there is a sense to me that really needs some… it sounds like I’m in a shrink’s head, but there is a completion thing that I think I deserve for doing it for so long. And also probably the audience would like some completion… “There’s only so many ways you can bend and stretch this and that. I’m not saying that the show would ever finish, but I certainly think that there’s an opportunity for the show to change at some point, and I think it should.”

For Lincoln, he doesn’t see Rick as the main narrative force in the series and the door is already open for his exit if the chooses to walk through it. That focus is Rick’s son, of course, growing up in this new world and experiencing all the beauty and horror it has to offer: