Ratings for The Walking Dead slipped throughout season seven (for many reasons), but the Negan-bashing premiere, “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be,” still pulled in an impressive 17 million viewers. It was the second most-watched episode of the entire series, in fact, falling slightly behind the season five premiere, “No Sanctuary.” There aren’t many givens in our fractured TV world right now (The Good Doctor is more popular than The Big Bang Theory?), but monster numbers for The Walking Dead is one of them.
Or maybe it was.
Sunday’s episode, “Mercy,” was The Walking Dead‘s lowest-rated premiere since season three, with 11.4 million total viewers and a 5.0 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic. According to Variety, “The season three premiere, which aired in 2012, averaged a 5.8 and 10.86 million viewers by comparison. This also means that the season eight premiere is the third-lowest in series history, ahead of only season two and season one… The season seven premiere drew an 8.4 and 17.03 million, meaning season eight was down approximately 40 percent in the demo and 33 percent in total viewers.”
Of course, the season seven premiere was the resolution to a months-long cliffhanger, so intrigue was high, but a 40 percent drop in viewership is steep. The Walking Dead is still a massive hit, and it’s working hard to win back viewers with an “All Out War,” but AMC might be starting to worry what the ratings will look like by the time we catch up with Future Rick.
I still like the show but that premiere was awful. This was a yearlong cliffhanger too what with “all out war” looming and they do… Whatever the hell that episode was.
I mean just randomly firing at the building for ten minutes? Or the fact that if Rick intended to just start shooting from the get go, why was no one else in on it and how could anyone shoot that poorly? I get they may not even kill negan but christ that was stupid.
Oh and the fact that it was the 100th episode, and a premiere to what’s supposed to be a big season, and it was only an hour long? Premieres in general should be longer, let alone the fact that it was the 100th episode.
It was more like 25 minutes long. The freakish amount of commercials might be a big reason why people aren’t watching during the original air time.