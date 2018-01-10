AMC

Here’s the reality of The Walking Dead graphic novels: It’s always been a popular comic series, and it will probably always remain a popular series, but the graphic novels — like the television series — lost a number of fans during the All Out War. For both the television series and the comic books, the introduction of Negan and the death of Glenn were a high water mark — issue #100 was the biggest selling issue of not only The Walking Dead, but of any comic in the 21st century up to that point (sales of Issue #163 actually broke that record, but it had the benefit of being sold for $.25 as a part of a huge promotion from Image Comics).

The point is, even as a huge fan of The Walking Dead, I will concede that the comic lost some narrative momentum after Issue #100. There’s still a lot of exciting things coming, including The Whisperers War (which will be more difficult to pull off without a certain character), several major-minor deaths, the death of Andrea (which could signal the demise of fan favorite on the TV show), and a fun forthcoming hook up between two beloved characters.

However, nothing in the next 50 issues of the comics will shake up the series as much as Issue #175, which — if the TV series continues to follow its same trajectory — should arrive on the AMC show around the time of the season 11 finale. It’s going to completely upend the series in the best possible way.

Spoilers from The Walking Dead comics