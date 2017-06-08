Tom Cruise Lives Out His Most Iconic Roles While Taking An Actual Cruise In London With James Corden

Managing Editor, Trending
06.08.17

The last time Tom Cruise stopped by The Late Late Show, he got a chance to recreate all of his iconic roles in rapid succession alongside James Corden. It was high energy, as are most things with Cruise, and it seems like everybody had a great time. The same can’t be said this time around, at least for James Corden. The host got together with Cruise while both were in London and he wanted to surprise the actor with a special day. Cruise initially thinks it is going to be a big day on the town, but Corden has other business-related plans in store.

Instead of seeing the sights and enjoying some fun with Tom Cruise, Corden decides to put together a theme cruise line using both of their career high points to lure tourists aboard and make some cash. At least 2,000 pounds a year if things are successful.

Around The Web

TAGSCOCKTAILjames cordenLate Late Londonthe mummyTOM CRUISETOP GUN

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 14 hours ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 1 day ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 22 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP