The last time Tom Cruise stopped by The Late Late Show, he got a chance to recreate all of his iconic roles in rapid succession alongside James Corden. It was high energy, as are most things with Cruise, and it seems like everybody had a great time. The same can’t be said this time around, at least for James Corden. The host got together with Cruise while both were in London and he wanted to surprise the actor with a special day. Cruise initially thinks it is going to be a big day on the town, but Corden has other business-related plans in store.

Instead of seeing the sights and enjoying some fun with Tom Cruise, Corden decides to put together a theme cruise line using both of their career high points to lure tourists aboard and make some cash. At least 2,000 pounds a year if things are successful.