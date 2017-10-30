Pam Quotes For When You Need To Stake Your Claim

HBO

Aside from the hot sex and magical creatures, True Blood (which you can stream on HBO Now) is best known for its scene stealers. Enter Pam De Beaufort (Kristin Bauer van Straten). The right-hand woman of Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård), Pam was a steady presence in the True Blood universe for a number of reasons: she was one of the few people Eric trusted, she was the perfect foil for the ultra-sweet Sookie (Anna Paquin), and she could fire off amazing one-liners without sounding like a demented fortune cookie. However, her biggest asset was her unquestionable status as the coolest person in any room.

If you need to stake your claim as an unimpeachable badass, you could do worse than channeling your inner Pam. The next time your friend group or your own good name comes under fire, embrace the essence of Pam and verbally (just verbally) eviscerate your enemies.