HBO / Netflix

HBO has given True Detective the green light for its third season starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, with a concept by series creator Nic Pizzolatto and Deadwood creator David Milch. While Pizzolatto will have written the entire series, Milch did pitch in to write episode four and seems to have his little touches all over.

The third season takes the series away from the urban sprawl and repeated highway shots of California to return to the more rural part of the nation — and one that’s familiar to fans of Jason Bateman’s new Netflix series. Ali will play Wayne Hays, an Arkansas state police detective investigating some sort of horrible murder in the Ozarks according to Entertainment Weekly: