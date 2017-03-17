NBC

While Alec Baldwin has hinted his popular Donald Trump impression for Saturday Night Live won’t last much longer, its impact is undeniable. The actor revived the character during his stint as SNL host in February, and he’s set to write a book as Trump that will be published on November 7. And while the grotesque caricature may not be Baldwin’s favorite, its namesake definitely hates it more than anyone else on the planet. To prove this very point, Trump decried the “Alec Baldwin situation” and other matters in a new interview with Fox News personality Jesse Watters set to air on Saturday.

“If you had to fire one person right now,” the stereotype-using O’Reilly Factor correspondent asks Trump in a Fox & Friends preview, “who would you fire?” The president discussed Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and CNN head Jeff Zucker as possibilities, but Baldwin was his chief target of contempt:

“I think the Alec Baldwin situation is not good. Chuck I’m very disappointed in, because he’s a guy who should make deals for the people. Instead he’s just an obstructionist. So, I’m disappointed in him. And Jeff Zucker, I mean, I got him the job. And CNN is just, you know, fake news. Who would I say? I just, I don’t want to say, but I will say I’m disappointed in all three. I think the portrayal of me is ridiculous.”

In other words, Trump didn’t actually answer Watters’ original question, though he did take the opportunity to trash Baldwin, Schumer and Zucker together. Especially “the Alec Baldwin situation” over at SNL, which should probably be the new official title for the 58-year-old actor’s goofy, wonderful impression of the 45th President of the United States. For as much as Schumer and Zucker earned Trump’s disappointment, it was Baldwin’s portrayal that earned his final comments.

Seriously though, “the Alec Baldwin situation.” It just rolls off the tongue.

