Your TWD Midseason Roundup

The Future Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Will Feature A Lot Less Death

02.02.17 10 hours ago 3 Comments

The first half of the seventh season of The Walking Dead has seen a number of deaths: Abraham, Glenn, Spencer, and Olivia were all killed by Negan or a Savior, while Heath is MIA. It looks like we’ll probably see another major death in the back half of season seven, as well.

Death has always been a major part of The Walking Dead, and speculation about who might die next has driven much of the conversation in the fan community. The threat of death that looms over the series is part of its appeal: Anyone can die. In fact, creator Robert Kirkman conceded last year that Rick, Carl, Michonne, Rosita, and even Daryl Dixon would eventually die in the series.

But probably not anytime soon. In fact, while violence and gore will always be a part of the fabric of The Walking Dead, the deaths of major characters is likely to slow in upcoming seasons. Kirkman said as much in the Letter Hacks of Issue #163 of the comics, an issue that teased some major events — and even led many to believe that Negan or Rick might die with a variant cover of Rick wearing Negan’s jacket and holding Lucille.

