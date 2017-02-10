AMC

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The Walking Dead returns tonight with Rick and the crew meeting a new group of survivors who they try to enlist in their plan to take down Negan. With Rick just growing his balls back and Daryl recovering from being held prisoner by Negan and his cronies, it’s Michonne and Maggie that are leading the rebellion — although someone probably should be looking after Carl. That kid’s got issues.

Girls (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — The sixth and final season of Girls premieres with Hannah traveling to the Hamptons to begin writing a story about a surf camp for women an hitting it off with her instructor. Meanwhile, Ray gets closer to Marnie following her divorce from Desi but the two run into roadblocks in their new relationship.

Grammy Awards (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — James Corden’s been tapped to host this year’s 59th annual Grammy Awards. Performers include: Adele; Kelsea Ballerini; Chance the Rapper; Lukas Graham; John Legend; Bruno Mars; Metallica; Sturgill Simpson; Carrie Underwood; and Keith Urban. Beyonce, Adele and Kanye West should be the big winners of the night and look for an opening number that incorporates Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Nick, Hank and Wu investigate a grisly murder at a hotel that may be tied to a Wesen with the ability to infiltrate a person’s dreams.

MacGyver (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — The team has reason to believe that the Zodiac Killer is back after a pair of Matt’s family members are murdered.

Rosewood (Fox, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Rosewood is lured to a crime scene involving a dead tech billionaire which prompts him to reopen a case from the past.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — In order to save Stefan’s soul, Damon makes a deal with Cade to retrieve the Maxwell Journal but Alaric and Matt refuse to hand the book over since it may hold the key to destroying Cade once and for all.

Emerald City (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The Wizard enlists West’s help in attacking a village after his power is threatened; Dorothy and lucas try to keep Silvie safe on their way to Glinda’s; and Langwidere grapples with her new authority as her relationship with Jack grows complicated.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — McGarrett and Danny celebrate Valentine’s Day with their significant others while the rest of the team investigates the murder of a man taking classes on how to land women.

Reign (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The fourth and final season kicks off with Mary testing her brother’s loyalties after he meets with John Knox and Elizabeth scheming to sabotage Mary’s relationship with Lord Darnley.

Shark Tank (ABC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A firefighter and his wife hope the Sharks make a smoking hot deal for their durable bags, and a pediatric nurse from Boston pitches a vibrating mat that can calm a crying baby. Other products include a healing ointment made from essential oils and a natural fruit snack that contains acai.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Jenny and Ichabod take a trip down memory lane when they return to Sleepy Hollow to search for the talisman.

Blue Bloods (CBS, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — A man is murdered 10 years after he killed a mother and son while driving drunk, and the investigation leaves Danny and Baez facing a dilemma.

Ransom (CBS, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — Eric is hired by a French couple to rescue their kidnapped surrogate who is suffering from a serious medical condition.

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — Alec Baldwin is back to host Saturday Night Live for the 17th time, this time with musical guest Ed Sheeran. Baldwin has almost single-handedly made the sketch comedy series relevant again with his spot-on Donald Trump impression. Hopefully we’ll be getting plenty more of those — we wouldn’t object to an entire presidential themed episode to be honest — and fingers crossed that Melissa McCarthy returns to grace us with her Sean Spicer routine.

Mercy Street (PBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Hopkins and Emma strive to rescue wounded Union soldiers following the Second Battle of Bull Run and Battle of Chantilly.

The Simpsons (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Lisa scrambles to save the school radio station as Homer looks for some comfort (food) after all of the fast-food places in Springfield turn healthy. If the thought of McDonald’s one day disappearing terrifies you, maybe don’t watch this episode. The Simpsons has a proven track record of predicting the future so who knows which part of this episode may one day come true.

The Missing (Starz, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The Missing returns for a second season with a new case of a mysterious disappearance. Last season, the show focused on a missing five-year-old British boy. This second installment follows a young woman who stumbles into a German town and announces herself to be Alice Webster, a person who disappeared more than a decade earlier.

Son of Zorn (Fox, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Alan becomes popular at school because of his Zephyrian legs and the gang take a road trip to find Craig who decides to run off to get some perspective on his relationship with Edie.

Family Guy (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Peter tries his hand at DJ-ing and Lois forces Brian to share Stewie’s bedroom where the new roomies learn they don’t coexist well.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Carrie must handle a new crisis involving a client while Saul’s trip takes a turn.

The Young Pope (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Lenny is faced with losing something precious to him as Gutierrez is threatened with blackmail during his investigation of Archbishop Kurtwell.

Victoria on Masterpiece (PBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Albert finds a noble causes and Victoria turns to a folk cure in the bedroom.

Black Sails (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Long John Silver is back; Flint and Madi come to an understanding; and Max has a run-in with the authorities.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Bob tries to impress Linda with a romantic gesture as the girls deal with some love-related chaos.

Last Week With John Oliver (HBO, Sunday 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver returns this weekend to (fingers crossed) completely skewer Trump, the GOP, big corporations, insurance companies, churches that claim to be nonprofits … pretty much anyone that deserves it really.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Lena Dunham, Common, Kate Berlant, John Early

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Will Arnett, Pete Holmes, Paul Mecurio