‘Weekend Update’ Leaves Nothing To Ponder With Its Commentary On The Harvey Weinstein Scandal

#SNL
10.15.17 1 hour ago

While the cold open featuring Donald Trump seems to be getting a bit stale in comparison to real world events, SNL still has some teeth when it comes to the president and current events thanks to “Weekend Update.” Colin Jost and Michael Che have brought a sharper tone this season, made clear with Che’s heated rant against Trump in the premiere and the intense gun commentary on last week’s episode. This week, Che and Jost took aim at Harvey Weinstein without much hesitation and possibly sent a stronger message than most of late night this week.

Not only did Jost basically say Weinstein should be in jail instead of a rehabilitation facility, but Che added some choice comments about Weinstein’s face and followed it by pointing out that his behavior was not just a “mistake,” calling the allegations against Weinstein as enough to fill an entire season of Law And Order.

The pair then took aim at Trump, probably hitting him harder than Alec Baldwin has hit him all season, singling out his executive orders against Obamacare, his comments against NBC and other television networks, and his focus on bringing Christmas back. It’s a positive sign for “Weekend Update.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSHARVEY WEINSTEINSNLWEEKEND UPDATE

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP