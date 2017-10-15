While the cold open featuring Donald Trump seems to be getting a bit stale in comparison to real world events, SNL still has some teeth when it comes to the president and current events thanks to “Weekend Update.” Colin Jost and Michael Che have brought a sharper tone this season, made clear with Che’s heated rant against Trump in the premiere and the intense gun commentary on last week’s episode. This week, Che and Jost took aim at Harvey Weinstein without much hesitation and possibly sent a stronger message than most of late night this week.

Not only did Jost basically say Weinstein should be in jail instead of a rehabilitation facility, but Che added some choice comments about Weinstein’s face and followed it by pointing out that his behavior was not just a “mistake,” calling the allegations against Weinstein as enough to fill an entire season of Law And Order.

The pair then took aim at Trump, probably hitting him harder than Alec Baldwin has hit him all season, singling out his executive orders against Obamacare, his comments against NBC and other television networks, and his focus on bringing Christmas back. It’s a positive sign for “Weekend Update.”