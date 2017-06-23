HBO

The literally explosive season six finale of Game of Thrones, “The Winds of Winter,” aired on June 26, 2016. The still-untitled first episode of season seven premieres on July 16, 2017. That is, by far, the longest wait between seasons in the show’s history, and boy does it feel that way. So much has changed since last June. Bad Moms hadn’t come out yet and, well, I guess that’s it. But we’re finally (finally) less than a month away from new Thrones, and because of the lengthy hiatus, you might need a reminder on where we left the main characters. Consider yourself reminded.

Jon Snow

HBO

He came back from the dead, left the Night’s Watch, reunited with his half-sister (sort of) Sansa Stark, convinced the wildlings to fight alongside his men, and defeated Ramsay Bolton in the Battle of the Bastards. But ultimately, Jon Snow’s season six can be summed up in four words: “King in the North.”

Sansa Stark

HBO

Sansa must be furious. Her quick thinking (and uneasy alliance with Petyr Baelish and House Arryn) conquered Ramsay Bolton in the Battle of the Bastards, but who gets all the credit? Jon Snow. The King in the North and his not-sister share a smile, which immediately fades from her face when she catches Littlefinger’s eye. It’s important to remember what Sophie Turner said following the finale: “He’s named King in the North and she kind of gets no credit for it. It’s not that she’s looking for praise or anything. She did it because she wants revenge and also because she wants her home back. Jon is so naive. So Sansa is just a little bit agitated is all.” That’s probably not “all.”

Arya Stark

HBO

Arya regains her sight after going blind, returns then leaves the House of Black and White, catches a historically-inaccurate play (The Bloody Hand, based on the War of the Five Kings), gets stabbed by the Waif, kills the Waif, and decides to return home, although not before murdering Lothar and Black Walder and baking them into a delicious pie, which she serves to Walder Frey. Who she also murders. A Girl had a busy season.

Bran Stark

HBO

Bran, who became the new Three-Eyed Raven after the Night King killed the old Three-Eyed Raven because Bran made greensight-contact with the leader of the White Walker army (politics, man), has a flashback to the Tower of Joy, where Lyanna Stark gives birth to her and Rhaegar Targaryen’s baby, then dies. The answer to what R plus L equals might be of interest to Jon Snow.