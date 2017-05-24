‘The Great War Is Here’ In The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer

After a series of teasers and photos (and a lot of talk about the size of Jon Snow’s “pecker”), HBO finally released the first full-length trailer for Game of Thrones season seven. It’s our first new footage in 11 months.

The trailer begins not with a Stark or even a Targaryen, but Cersei Lannister, last seen destroying the Great Sept — and with it, Margaery Tyrell, High Sparrow, and dozens more — in the season six finale. She’s a queen on a mission: to defeat her enemies to the east, west, south, and north. (Who knew she was such a Drake fan?) “We’re the last Lannisters,” Cersei tells Jaime before remembering her other brother, Tyrion. “The last ones who count.” Speaking of Tyrion: he’s still off with Daenerys, who has her own visions of powers. “I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms,” the Mother of Dragons declares from Dragonstone, while her nephew, Jon Snow, settles into his new role as the King in the North. The true queen Sansa (with Littlefinger in her ear) might not be too pleased with this arrangement.

Meanwhile, it’s the ever-practical Davos who has the best line of the trailer. “If we don’t put aside our enmities and bound together, we will die,” he warns, “and then it won’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”

Game of Thrones season seven premieres on July 16.

