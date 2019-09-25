What Is Climate Justice, Who Is Leading The Movement, And How You Can Help

At the United Nations General Assembly, only one day before President Donald Trump gave a speech maligning globalism, 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg spoke about climate change at the Climate Action Summit. Her speech was full of righteous anger, directed at the political leaders who have applauded her activism while simultaneously dragging their feet when it comes to implementing meaningful climate policies.

“People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing,” Thunberg said. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you! For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.”

Thunberg’s fury — aimed at short-sighted, greedy politicians and industrialists — is a defining trait of the youth-led climate justice movement. It’s the drive behind the recent four million-strong global climate march and youth-led demands for a Green New Deal.

So what is climate justice? We break down the growing movement and how you can help.