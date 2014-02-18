The 10 Best Highlights From NBA All-Star Weekend

How fun was that? All-Star Weekend is officially over after numerous exciting events, including the Celebrity All-Star Game, Three-Point Shootout, Slam Dunk Contest and All-Star Game. From unbelievable shots to jaw-dropping dunks, we had the opportunity to witness greatness these last few days.

Below are the ten best highlights from the weekend:

*** *** ***

10. Arne Duncan has been best known for serving as the Secretary of Education of the United States of America. Yet, after Friday night that may have changed. The 49-year-old scored a Celebrity All-Star record-high 20 points, to go along with 11 rebounds and six assists, to lead his East team past the West, 60-56. Duncan was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

While Duncan’s success on the hardwood might have been a surprise to some fans, the Harvard alumnus does have basketball history as co-captain for the Crimson before heading to play professionally overseas.

9. Although Stephen Curry came up short in the Three-Point Shootout, the lethal Golden State Warriors shooter still managed to get in some highlights. While practicing before participating in any of the events, Curry drained three consecutive half-court shots to the pleasure of the crowd in attendance. Even his opponents were in shock.

Curry struggled in the All-Star Game, shooting just 4-of-14 from the field and 2-of-11 from three-point range. He finished with 12 points and 11 assists as the Western Conference fell to the Eastern Conference, 163-155.